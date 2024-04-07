NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
15. Philadelphia 76ers - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
With so much uncertainty revolving around the Philadelphia 76ers after this season, it's impossible to predict how this team will approach the NBA Draft. However, with a pick projected to finish anywhere between 15-20, there's a case to be made that the Sixers could find a true diamond in the rough with this selection. Looking for some insurance behind Joel Embiid heading into the future, Kel'el Ware could emerge as a potential target for the Sixers with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.
It's tough to predict what Ware's long-term prospects would be in the NBA but as a true 7-footer, he immediately translates as a rim-protector and a big that could stretch opposing defenses to the 3-point line. During his sophomore season with Indiana, Ware averaged 16 points, 10 rebounds, and two blocks per game on 59 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range.
If the Sixers were looking for some frontcourt beefing up, Ware could be a perfect fit at this point in the first round.