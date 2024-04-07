NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
17. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana) - Tidjane Salaun, F, France
After making a bold pick with their first-round selection in this NBA Mock Draft, the Toronto Raptors could get aggressive with this second pick. One prospect that would be considered a big risk even at this point in the first round is Tidjane Salaun. As very much an unknown prospect heading into the pre-draft process, Salaun is the type of player who could be drafted anywhere inside the lottery to potentially outside of the first round entirely.
As an extremely raw and unproven prospect, what the Raptors would be gambling on here is his future development. A player who could potentially play a role defensively right away, it's his athleticism and size that make him an intriguing long-term prospect.
While Salaun has star potential if he can reach his ceiling, he also carries a ton of bust potential. It's hard to imagine him playing a big role immediately for a team, but because of his defensive abilities and athleticism, he could be worth a first-round selection. Maybe the Raptors are one team willing to take that risk.