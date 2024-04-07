NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
18. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento) - Tristan Da Silva, F, Colorado
With a second first-round pick, this one on behalf of the Sacramento Kings, the Atlanta Hawks could elect to take another frontcourt player. With Tristan Da Silva still on the board, he could be an interesting addition to the Atlanta Hawks. Coming off a senior season in which he averaged 16 points and five rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range, Da Silva could translate as a potential future role player at the next level.
As an experienced and productive player, Da Silva could be exactly the type of prospect that could help a team right away. What NBA draft scouts have to like most about Da Silva is the fact that he can fit into almost any offensive system. As he often did in college, Da Silva is one of those players that is going to find a way to contribute.
Da Silva may never be a star at the next level but he could emerge as a potential glue-guy for a really good team. Adding one of these intangible players could help the Hawks as they look to rework their roster this offseason.