NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
20. Orlando Magic - Terrence Shannon Jr., G, Illinois
Through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament, there was a case to be made that Terrence Shannon Jr. was one of the best players in the field. Even though his Tournament experience came to an abrupt end at the hands of Connecticut, there's no question that Shannon might've done enough to solidify himself as a potential first-round pick in this year's NBA Draft.
One team that has a clear need in the backcourt that could be interested in selecting Shannon late in the first round is the Orlando Magic. With a need for a scoring punch in the backcourt, Shannon could emerge as an intriguing option for the team. Even though there's still much to be proven about Shannon and his ability to play at the NBA level, especially considering his struggles against a talented team like UCONN, he's shown enough on the offensive end where there's no question that he deserves a chance to prove his worth at the next level.
Even though Shannon may never be a premier No. 1 or 2 option in the league, he does hold value as an offensive-minded player who could make a difference off the bench.