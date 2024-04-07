NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
21. New York Knicks - Zach Edey, C, Purdue
As one of the most polarizing prospects in college basketball this season, there are many skeptics when it comes to the pro prospects of Zack Edey. The 7-foot-4 dominant big man has had his way throughout the NCAA Tournament. However, being successful in college doesn't always translate to success in the NBA, especially when it comes to the center position.
Heading into the pre-draft process, Edey is going to have to prove his worth to NBA draft scouts. However, with the way he's played down the stretch, you'd have to imagine that Edey has at least done a good job of putting himself in a position to be selected in the first round. Whether that ends up happening or not remains to be seen.
One landing spot in the first round that could make sense for Edey is the New York Knicks. With a need for some depth at the center position, with how injury-prone Mitchell Robinson has been recently, and with the uncertainty of Isaiah Hartenstein's future, Edey could make sense for the Knicks.