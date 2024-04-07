NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
22. New Orleans Pelicans Yvis Missi, C, Baylor
The New Orleans Pelicans could enter the offseason with some big changes on the horizon. When it comes to the center position, there's a very good chance that they could end up looking for a new starter. With the unknown that is Jonas Valanciunas' future with the team, you'd have to imagine that there's a good chance the Pelicans choose to burn their first-round pick on a potential long-term answer at the center position.
One prospect that could be in range at this point in the first round for the Pelicans is 7-foot prospect Yvis Missi. As he emerged as a defensive anchor for Baylor this season, Missi could translate as somewhat of a similar difference-maker for the Pelicans in the future.
If the team believes that he has that potential, there's no question that he would be worth a late first-round flyer. And the great thing about Missi is that if he develops at all on the offensive end, he could emerge as one of the better big-man prospects stemming from this year's draft class.