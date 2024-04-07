NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
23. Cleveland Cavaliers - Mark Sears, G, Alabama
As the Cleveland Cavaliers prepare for what could be a franchise-altering NBA offseason, they're going to enter the NBA Draft looking to add some depth across their roster. While there's a good chance that they could look to add a two-way wing with this selection, there is another guard that might be too good to pass up at this point in the NBA Draft.
With the way, he's played down the stretch for Alabama, it's easy to suggest that Mark Sears will likely be taken late in the first round. Assuming that he builds off his NCAA Tournament success with some strong pre-draft workouts and interviews, Sears is a worthy first-round pick in this year's NBA draft class.
Drawing some comparisons to Jalen Brunson, Sears is an intriguing offensive-minded lead guard who even though he's a bit undersized, has proven that he can play with the best of the best during his NCAA Tournament run. In the right situation, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see Sears carve out a contributing role for a team next season.