NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
24. New York Knicks (via Dallas) - Tyler Kolek, G, Marquette
With their second first-round pick, the New York Knicks could look to address some of their backcourt depth issues with this selection. Late in the first round, Tyler Kolek is a prospect that could be high on the board for a veteran team like the Knicks. As one of the more experienced and productive players in college basketball this past season, Kolek is an intriguing prospect who could be a contributor to a team right away.
He's shown the ability to be an offensive wizard, both when it comes to scoring and distributing the basketball. Kolek translates as a prospect that could grow into a backup point guard role at the next level. For a Knicks team that is looking for a natural backup to Brunson, Kolek should be a prospect that the team is worth considering.
During his senior season at Marquette, Kolek averaged 15 points, eight assists, and five rebounds per game on 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. He should have a strong case to be taken in the first round of this year's NBA Draft.