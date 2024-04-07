NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
25. Milwaukee Bucks - Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
Heading into an offseason in which the Milwaukee Bucks could look to make some changes to their supporting cast, this is a spot where they could be looking for a true diamond in the rough. Though that will be easier said than done, one prospect that could make some sense for the Bucks is Duke center/forward Kyle Filipowski. As Brook Lopez continues to inch closer and closer to the end of his career, the Bucks have to start looking at what could be next at the center position.
Even though Filipowski is far from a surefire prospect, he could represent some promise for the Bucks heading into the future at the center position. During his sophomore season at Duke, Filipowski averaged 16 points, eight rebounds, and three assists on 51 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range.
He's not a traditional center and while he may not translate as a defensive anchor at the next level, he does a lot of what the Bucks have become accustomed to Lopez doing on the offensive end of the floor.