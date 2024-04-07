NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
26. Washington Wizards (via LA Clippers) - Daron Holmes II, F, Dayton
In what will be considered the first full offseason of their rebuild, the Washington Wizards will have their work cut out for them. Heading into an offseason without much established in terms of a future core, the Wizards will have at least two shots here in the first round to start putting together some building blocks.
One prospect that could make some sense for the rebuilding Wizards late in the first round is Dayton forward Daron Holmes II.
As one of the most productive players in college basketball this past season, Holmes averaged 20 points, nine rebounds, and three assists per game on 54 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range. The big question for Holmes is whether his production in college will be able to translate to the NBA level. For a team like the Wizards, and the uncertainty that lies ahead in the early stages of their build, taking a chance on Holmes could be worth the gamble late in the first round.