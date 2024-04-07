NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
27. Minnesota Timberwolves - Carlton Carrington, G, Pittsburgh
No matter how this season ends for the Minnesota Timberwolves, it's clear that they took a clear step forward in their progression as a franchise. And moving forward, this is a team that could be a move or two away from being a real perennial championship contender in the Western Conference. Heading into the NBA Draft, one prospect that could catch their eye late in the first round is Carlton Carrington.
Known as somewhat of a microwave streaky scorer during his lone season at Pittsburgh, it'll be interesting to see how a prospect like Carrington ends up translating to the NBA. During his freshman season, Carrington averaged 14 points, five rebounds, and four assists on 41 percent shooting from the field.
For a team like the Wolves that will be looking to add to its already strong core via a capable supporting cast, Carrington could be viewed as a potential super sixth man a few years down the line. If the Wolves can snag that type of value this late in the first round, it would be viewed as a big win.