NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
28. Denver Nuggets - Kyshawn George, F, Miami
As the NBA offseason quickly arrives, the Denver Nuggets will be looking to add to their depth. One area that the Nuggets could look to address heading into the 2024 NBA Draft is on the wing. One prospect that could make sense for the Nuggets at this point in the first round is Kyshawn George. At this point in the NBA Draft, there aren't many surefire prospects. George is far from that but the long-term upside that he brings to any team that drafts him could be worth the gamble late in the first round.
During his lone season at Miami, George averaged eight points and three rebounds on 43 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range. At 6-foot-8 and with a tremendously impressive raw skill set, George is the type of prospect that you hope blossoms in 3-4 years down the line.
With where the Nuggets are as a perennial championship contender, they have the ability to take a gamble on George.