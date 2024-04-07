NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
29. Utah Jazz (via Oklahoma City) - Justin Edwards, F, Kentucky
The Utah Jazz has done a great job in establishing a strong young core over the past two offseason, ever since pivoting away from Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert. Heading into the NBA Draft, with two projected first-round picks, it wouldn't be all that surprising to see them take a big risk with this late first-rounder. One prospect that could fit the billing as a high-risk, high-reward prospect late in the first round is Kentucky forward Justin Edwards.
Edwards has promise as a potential playmaker with the tools to be a difference-maker on the defensive end of the floor. During his freshman season at Kentucky, Edwards averaged nine points and three rebounds on 49 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Even though there's still an outside chance that Edwards decides to return to school for a sophomore season, an argument could be made that his potential alone is worth a flier in the first round. The Jazz could be a potential fit as they look to surround Lauri Markkanen with a strong young core around him.