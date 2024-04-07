NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
30. Boston Celtics - Tyler Smith, F, G League Ignite
With the final pick in the first round of this NBA Mock Draft, the Boston Celtics, who very well could be coming off an NBA Championship, will be looking to add some long-term prospects to their roster. One player that could provide some long-term dividends for the Celtics is Tyler Smith, a versatile 6-foot-9 forward out of the G League Ignite team. Smith has a long way to go on the defensive end of the floor but has shown enough flashes on the offensive that there will be a chance he gets selected late in the first round.
From a raw standpoint, there's a lot to like about Smith. He has the natural measurables that he should translate as a strong prospect at the next level. But watching him, it's clear that he's going to need at least a couple of years of development before he begins to show true promise on the floor.
The Celtics could be a strong landing spot for Smith. He'd be able to develop behind the scenes and hopefully emerge as a true contributor down the line for the team.