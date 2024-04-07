NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
4. San Antonio Spurs - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
The San Antonio Spurs are going to head into the offseason with the priority of surrounding Victor Wembanyama with the necessary pieces to potentially make a move up the Western Conference standings next season. While there are many who are under the belief that the Spurs will attempt to do so via trade or free agency, this is a team that is equipped with a top 5 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. Even if what is being called a "weak draft class," this is still an extremely valuable opportunity for the young Spurs.
Looking for a playmaker next to Wemby, Nikola Topic is a prospect that could make some sense for the Spurs on several levels. For one, he'd help the Spurs find an answer to their long-term point guard questions. Who knows if Topic will translate as a starting point guard but he gives them options at the position that they don't have at the moment.
At 6-foot-6, Topic is the type of big guard that will be able to play all over the floor for the Spurs. If he can improve on the defensive end of the floor while also making strides as a shooter, Topic could be an excellent piece next to Wemby.