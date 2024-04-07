NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
5. Portland Trail Blazers - Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite
As the Portland Trail Blazers prepare for the first full offseason of their rebuild, they will have plenty of options with their projected top 5 pick. One intriguing prospect that does have some high-end potential is G League Ignite forward Matas Buzelis. As a prospect who has the skill set to be selected higher in this specific draft class, taking a gamble on Muzelis at this point in the top 10 would be a sensible move on the part of the Blazers.
Still looking for foundational players before they put the rebuild in full throttle, Buzelis could fit in what the Blazers are building moving into the future. While he's still far from a finished product, Buzelis has already proven that he has the length, playmaking, and shooting ability to translate as a worthy prospect.
While there are some consistency questions with his overall game, there are enough encouraging signs where he'll likely be taken in the top 10. The big question is whether the Blazers will have enough patience to see his game through.