NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
8. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
After making a pretty strong push during the month of March to make the Play-In Tournament in the Western Conference, it's clear that what the Houston Rockets need heading into next season is much more consistency. While that could be difficult to expect from such a young roster, the additions the team made last summer didn't make as much of an impact as perhaps they believed they would. With still some questions about the future of their backcourt, which likely includes Jalen Green, it wouldn't be all that surprising if a player like Rob Dillingham was in play for Houston.
As a dynamic offensive-minded guard, Dillingham could make way for the future of the Rockets at the position. Dillingham was productive during his freshman season and does hold value as a potential star player in the future. If he can develop for a while behind the scenes, this is a selection that could end up paying dividends down the line for the Rockets.
The Rockets will be looking to compete for a playoff spot next season. Even though Dillingham may not be ready to play right away, he could give this team another valuable piece for the future.