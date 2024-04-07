NBA Mock Draft 10.0: Tanking Raptors find top 10 gem; Dalton Knecht soars
In a latest NBA Mock Draft, the tanking Toronto Raptors find a gem with their top 10 pick
9. Utah Jazz - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
As the Utah Jazz head into another offseason in which they must figure out the next steps of their rebuild, you can't help but wonder what could await them with their projected top 10 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. If the Jazz wanted to make some sort of splash, Reed Sheppard is a big name that could be on their radar.
At one point this season, Sheppard was considered to be in the running to be selected No. 1 overall. While that was certainly an interesting idea, I simply don't believe there's a real chance of that happening with how much he regressed toward the end of the regular season and into the NCAA Tournament. That said, he could still be taken in the first round. And if so, the Jazz could be a nice fit.
For a team that is still looking for some long-term pieces in the backcourt, the Jazz make sense for Sheppard. As a two-way difference-maker, Sheppard could carve out a nice role early on in his career in Utah. With some high-end potential, Sheppard could be a worthy gamble for the Jazz with this pick.