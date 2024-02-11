NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
10. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Houston) - Reed Sheppard, G, Kentucky
Heading into the stretch run, the Oklahoma City Thunder will be attempting to prove the masses wrong this season. They're currently projected to finish as a top 4 team in the Western Conference standings heading into the postseason and will likely be favored to win at least one playoff series. Thanks in part to Houston, the Thunder is still likely going to have another lottery pick in this year's draft.
Unless the Thunder end up trading this pick, OKC is going to add another talented prospect to their roster during the offseason. One particular player that makes a lot of sense for the Thunder, especially with where they are in their current build, is Reed Sheppard out of Kentucky.
Sheppard may not be a big-name prospect at the moment but with how productive he's been during his freshman season at Kentucky, there's a chance that he ends up climbing into the top 10 of this year's draft. Not even a full-time starter, Sheppard is averaging 12 points, four rebounds, four assists, and two steals per game on 53 percent shooting from the field and 54 percent shooting from 3-point range.