NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
11. Chicago Bulls - Kyle Filipowski, C, Duke
Just when it seemed as if the Chicago Bulls were going to make the smart move to a retooling of their roster, the NBA Trade Deadline came and went without them making a deal. Not even Zach LaVine, who had been the subject of many of the pre-deadline whispers, was moved by the Bulls at the deadline. Nevertheless, heading into the offseason, Chicago is going to have the opportunity to right some wrongs from the deadline.
But whatever happens during the offseason will all begin with a potentially big decision that the Bulls will have to make with a projected lottery pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. One interesting name that could make sense for Chicago is Kyle Filipowski, a versatile 7-foot center out of Duke.
Filipowski's decision to return for his sophomore season is paying dividends thus far for his draft stock. At the moment, he's projected to be a lottery pick and could climb into the top 10 if he measures out well in the pre-draft process. He would make sense as the type of big Chicago doesn't currently have on their roster.