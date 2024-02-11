NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
12. Portland Trail Blazers (via Golden State) - Yves Missi, C, Baylor
With a second potential lottery pick, courtesy of the Golden State Warriors, I wouldn't be surprised if the Portland Trail Blazers elected to address their center position. A big part of the Damian Lillard trade this past offseason was the addition of Deandre Ayton, a center who perhaps had not yet reached his potential in the NBA. However, it's been a rough year for Ayton - and that's putting it nicely.
In fact, you can argue that this has been Ayton's worst year of his career in the NBA thus far. So much so that there's going to be some difficult conversations taking place behind closed doors in the team's front office. It's been so bad that Ayton was recently compared to Hassan Whiteside by an NBA reporter recently.
If the Blazers do end up taking this route to address their center position issues, one name that would make a lot of sense late in the lottery is 7-foot Baylor prospect Yves Missi. Still growing as a player, Missi is averaging 11 points, six rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game during his freshman season at Baylor.