NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
13. Oklahoma City Thunder (via Utah) - Tidjane Salaun, F, France
It's not that ideal of a situation for the Oklahoma City Thunder to have another lottery pick but that's very much a possibility thanks to a pick from the Utah Jazz that is expected to be conveyed this offseason. At this point in the draft, the Thunder could look to take a flier on a developmental project. One prospect that could make some sense and fall into that category is Tidjane Salaun out of France.
Salaun is still very much considered one of the most raw of prospects in this year's draft class but he continues to rise up draft boards. And you'd have to imagine that will continue to be the case for the 6-foot-8 Frenchman. The Thunder could be a soft landing spot for the highly skilled, yet raw, Salaun.
If the Thunder are looking for a player that could end up paying dividends but also a player that they likely wouldn't have to play big minutes right away, Salaun could be a fit for the team late in the lottery.