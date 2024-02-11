NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
16. Miami Heat - Isaiah Collier, G, USC
Even after the acquisition of Terry Rozier a few weeks before the NBA Trade Deadline, adding to a position of need for the team, there’s still much to be decided and figured out by the Miami Heat heading into the final stretch of the season and eventually into the playoffs. Short of Jimmy Butler pulling off some more playoff magic, the Heat is likely going to be subjected to an early playoff exit.
That is going to set the team up for some big decisions to make during the offseason. With a middle-of-the-pack first-round pick, there’s a chance that the Heat ends up taking a flyer on a high-ceiling prospect that could end up paying dividends down the stretch after a few years in the team's developmental system.
One prospect that could fit what the Heat is looking for at this point in the draft is USC guard Isaiah Collier. As one of the more hit-or-miss prospects from this year‘s class, Collier does have the raw talent and high potential that could make it worth it for the Heat at this point in the first round.