NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
17. New York Knicks (via Dallas) - Tristan da Silva, F, Colorado
The New York Knicks have emerged as one of the best teams in the league since acquiring OG Anunoby at the beginning of the calendar year and if all goes according to plan, there's a very good chance that this team ends up making a deep run in the Eastern Conference playoffs. Either way, the Knicks will enter the NBA Draft with the opportunity to reload on their young talent after electing to move off some of their young players at the NBA Trade Deadline.
With a first of potential two draft picks, the Knicks could take a flier on a player like Tristan da Silva out of Colorado. With a clear need in the frontcourt, da Silva could be a natural fit for the Knicks in the draft. In his senior season for the Buffaloes, da Silva is averaging 15 points, five rebounds, and three assists on 48 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.
If the Knicks still feel they could use some help in the frontcourt during the offseason, prioritizing the position at the NBA Draft could go a long way in continuing to build this championship roster.