NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
18. Toronto Raptors (via Indiana) - Ryan Dunn, F, Virginia
After miraculously winning our simulated NBA Draft Lottery, the Toronto Raptors find themselves back on the clock as part of the deal for Pascal Siakam earlier this year. With this middle-to-late first-round pick, the Raptors will have another opportunity to add to their retooled core. One prospect that could be in play for a team like the Raptors is Ryan Dunn, a 6-foot-8 sophomore wing out of Virginia.
It's tough to predict what Dunn could translate to at the next level but he's shown the ability to be a real difference-maker on the defensive end of the floor. If his offensive can catch up with his abilities at the defensive end of the floor, there's a chance Dunn could emerge as a good player at the next level.
The Raptors could be a good developmental landing spot for Dunn considering this team has done it time and time again with prospects with raw talent. If Dunn could end his season strong, he should be able to solidify his standing as a first-round pick.