NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
19. Atlanta Hawks (via Sacramento) - Stephon Castle, G, UCONN
With the uncertainty that surrounds the Atlanta Hawks entering the offseason, it wouldn't be that surprising for this team to add some insurance to the backcourt. Even with Kobe Bufkin, who the team reportedly is high on, already on the roster, I wouldn't put it past the Hawks to add a dynamic guard prospect such as Stephon Castle, especially considering that it seems like a foregone conclusion that Dejounte Murray will be moved at some point soon.
Castle hasn't had the freshman season that perhaps some scouts believe he would at UCONN. However, he has enough high-ceiling potential to warrant being a top-20 selection but with the inconsistency he's shown this season for the Huskies, that's far from a guarantee.
The 6-foot-6 freshman with two-way ability is averaging 11 points, five rebounds, and three assists per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and an uneven 31 percent shooting from 3-point range. His defensive abilities may be enough to make him a near-lottery selection, however.