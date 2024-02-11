NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
2. San Antonio Spurs - Nikola Topic, G, Serbia
As the San Antonio Spurs continue to struggle through the growing pains of a rebuild, there is still much to be excited about moving forward. Victor Wembanyama continues to impress as he is on the verge of cementing his NBA Rookie of the Year campaign. Additionally, the Spurs are set up to build a strong supporting cast around Wemby. That build will likely start at this year's NBA Draft with their projected top 3 pick.
In our simulated lottery, the Spurs snag the second overall selection and use it to take Nikola Topic out of Serbia. Topic is a guard with good size at 6-foot-6 and one that has shown the ability to do it all on the basketball floor. A true floor general, Topic may be the exact type of point guard and playmaker that Wemby needs next to him.
Topic would theoretically make the game easier on Wemby on the offensive end of the floor and would grow alongside him over the next few years. In a draft with few surefire prospects, Topic is near the top of the list when it comes to as complete of a prospect as there is.