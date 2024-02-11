NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
20. Phoenix Suns - Kevin McCullar Jr., F, Kansas
The Phoenix Suns are hoping that they can find or catch some magic heading into the final stretch of the season as a dark horse championship contender in the Western Conference. And with how top-heavy the Suns are, they'll have a good chance to do so. Heading into the offseason, the Suns won't have many avenues to improve their roster. One way they could do this is by making a smart pick with their 2024 first-round pick.
One prospect that the Suns could target with their projected late first-round pick is Kevin McCullar Jr., one of the most productive players in college basketball. As a player who could theoretically come in and contribute right away, as one of the more experienced players in this year's NBA Draft, it's easy to see why McCullar could be a fit for a team like the Suns.
McCullar, in his fifth collegiate basketball year, is averaging 20 points, six rebounds, and five assists per game on 47 percent shooting from the field and 36 percent shooting from 3-point range for Kansas.