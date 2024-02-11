NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
21. New Orleans Pelicans - Kel'el Ware, C, Indiana
With a second first-round pick, the New Orleans Pelicans will be able to get creative with this selection. However, with a potential need in the frontcourt with Jonas Valanciunas is entering the final year of his contract with the team. In an ideal world, the Pelicans will be able to bring him back but that's far from a guarantee. Under that assumption, perhaps a center prospect such as Kel'el Ware could make some sense for the Pelicans.
Ware has taken a tumble in some mock drafts of late, but he's still an interesting prospect considering he's a legit 7-footer with the ability to stretch the defense to the 3-point line. In his second collegiate season, Ware is averaging 15 points, nine rebounds, and nearly two blocks per game on 55 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range.
With how productive that Ware has been this season, it would be surprising if he wasn't taken in the first round. With Ware's size and skill set, there has to be at least one team willing to take a flier on him heading into the NBA Draft.