NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
22. Philadelphia 76ers - Bobi Klintman, F, NBL
The Philadelphia 76ers made a move for Buddy Hield at the NBA Trade Deadline but this is very much a team that has its eyes set on making a big move or two during the offseason. It could take place at the NBA Draft or perhaps when free agency opens. Either way, there's a chance that the Sixers don't end up keeping this pick. However, let's say they do. One prospect that could make sense at this point in the first round is Bobi Klintman.
Klintman is a 6-foot-8 versatile wing that is currently playing overseas. He has shown the ability to be a versatile offensive player during his stint in the NBL. If he can prove that he can show any level of consistency with his jump shot, there's a real chance that Klintman will make a strong move up draft boards.
Nevertheless, with his versatility along as a forward, Klintman is going to be viewed as an intriguing prospect for many teams late in the first round. The question is, will he make it that far?