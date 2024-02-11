NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
23. Milwaukee Bucks - Johnny Furphy, F, Kansas
Like many other contenders that own a first-round pick heading into the offseason, the Milwaukee Bucks won't have much wiggle room in improving their roster this summer. With this projected late first-round pick, the hope is that the Bucks will be able to add another potential rotation player heading into next year. One prospect that has been gaining some steam over the last few weeks is Kansas wing Johnny Furphy.
If he continues to post numbers at Kansas, there's a chance that Furphy could work his way to being a first-round selection. Furphy, a 6-foot-9 freshman guard/forward out of Australia, is averaging eight points and four rebounds on 53 percent shooting from the field and 41 percent shooting from 3-point range.
However, over the past month or so of the season, Furphy has truly seen an uptick in offensive production. If that trend continues heading into the NCAA Tournament, there's a chance Furphy continues to rise in draft boards.