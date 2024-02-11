NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
24. New York Knicks - Bronny James, G, USC
Let's keep the LeBron James to the New York Knicks rumors going. LeBron has said he would like to play with his son in the NBA. While there's no guarantee that Bonny James will declare for the NBA Draft after his freshman season at USC, if there's hope he could be a first-round selection, I'd have to imagine that there's a good chance it does come to fruition. If it does, perhaps the Knicks could use one of their two first-round picks on him.
Bronny hasn't put up gaudy numbers during his freshman season by any means. However, he does have some promise as a defender at the next level. Bronny is averaging six points per game on 36 percent shooting from the field. However, you can't really evaluate Bronny like any other prospect.
And if it's backchanneled that the Knicks would have an even greater chance of landing LeBron James if they take Bronny, perhaps that's all they need to hear in order to make it happen. At the same time, let's also not completely count out Bronny as a prospect.