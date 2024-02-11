NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
25. Cleveland Cavaliers - Jared McCain, G, Duke
After a truly shaky start to the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers have slowly evolved into one of the better teams in the NBA. But even then, the Cavs may still be a strong bench away from truly competing with the other elites in the NBA. Heading into the offseason, that's likely something the Cavs will work to solidify. One way they can begin to do so is by making a smart move with their late first-round draft pick.
Jared McCain has seen his draft stock fluctuate quite a bit through his freshman season at Duke and he likely has a lot to prove to cement himself as a first-round pick. However, the raw talent is there where he could be in play for one of these teams late in the draft.
During his freshman season at Duke, McCain is averaging 13 points and five rebounds per game on 46 percent shooting from the field and 40 percent shooting from 3-point range.