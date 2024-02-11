NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
26. Oklahoma City Thunder (via LA) - Dillon Jones, G, Weber State
From an objective standpoint, I have a hard time believing the Oklahoma City Thunder are going to make three selections in the first round with the intent of keeping each of them on the roster. But, again, let's just say that is the plan for the Thunder. One intriguing prospect that could be in play for the Thunder, or any other team selecting late in the first round is Dillon Jones, a 6-foot-6 junior prospect out of Weber State.
Jones may not be a name that pops out as a headlining draft prospect from this year's draft class but he's certainly making waves. Jones is averaging 20 points, 10 rebounds, and five assists per game on 48 percent shooting from the field. With this level of production, it would almost be foolish for a team not to be willing to take a flier on his potential.
At the very least, Jones should have a shot to prove his worth. The Thunder could be a solid landing spot for Jones, a player who should seemingly be ready to contribute from day 1. As we inch closer and closer to the pre-draft process, Jones is a name to keep an eye on.