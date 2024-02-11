NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
27. Minnesota Timberwolves - Devin Carter, G, Providence
The Minnesota Timberwolves have been one of the biggest surprises this season in the Western Conference. Despite that, it's still hard to imagine this team is going to make a deep run in the postseason. And if they don't, the lack of a proper supporting cast around Anthony Edwards will be a big reason why. With a late first-round pick, keep an eye on Devin Carter out of Providence. He could be in play (and would make some sense) for a team like the Wolves.
Carter is another player who doesn't automatically come to the mind of the biggest of draft names but he's certainly a hot prospect. In his junior season at Providence, Carter is averaging 19 points, eight rebounds, four assists, and nearly two steals per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from 3-point range.
In the right situation, you can make the argument that Carter could be one of the most NBA-ready prospects. Of course, that's assuming his talent is going to translate seamlessly to the next level. As a 6-foot-3 guard, that's hard to predict. He's certainly a name that continues to rise among draft boards.