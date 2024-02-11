NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
28. Utah Jazz (via OKC) - Trevon Brazile, F, Arkansas
The Utah Jazz had three first-round picks in last year's NBA Draft. This time around, they'll only have one shot to hit the lottery. With their projected late first-round pick (which they're slated to swap with the Oklahoma City Thunder), Trevon Brazile may be in play as a frontcourt option. The 6-foot-10 forward has struggled this season (after missing most of last year with an injury) but is still one of the most talented prospects in this year's draft class.
Still trying to find his way for Arkansas, Brazile is averaging nine points and seven rebounds on 46 percent shooting from the field and 35 percent shooting from 3-point range. If he can find his footing late in the season, he could cement his status as a first-round pick. Quite frankly, including him in this mock is a belief in him being able to do that.
Brazile certainly has his work cut out for him in solidifying himself as a legit draft prospect, but his talent is pretty evident even as he struggles this season.