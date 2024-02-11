NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
29. Denver Nuggets - Osasere Ighodaro, F, Marquette
As the Denver Nuggets put their best foot forward in an attempt to repeat as NBA Champions, there's a very real chance that this team is going to enter the offseason with a need to upgrade their bench. Adding a strong prospect late in the first round would be a good place to start. Even though there are virtually no guarantees at this point in the draft, there is some value that a team like the Nuggets could find.
One prospect that could supply some of that value is Osasere Ighodaro. With how productive he's been at Marquette, he's a player that could appeal to Denver. Throughout his four years at Marquette, Ighodaro has steadily improved as a prospect. He could be a good addition to Denver's frontcourt that could use some bolstering.
During his senior season with the Golden Eagles, Ighodaro is averaging 14 points, seven rebounds, and three assists per game on 63 percent shooting from the field. If he can develop a 3-point shot, he could quickly rise up the draft boards.