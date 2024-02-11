NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
3. Memphis Grizzlies - Ron Holland, F, G League Ignite
If the Memphis Grizzlies get some NBA Draft Lottery luck, it would go a long way in helping this team make a strong leap forward in building around Ja Morant. Not only could the Grizzlies land a very good player by utilizing the No. 3 overall pick but they could also trade it for a very good player if they so choose to. For the sake of this article, let's assume the Grizzlies plan on making a selection with this pick.
Ron Holland could be a solid addition for the Grizzlies. In a vacuum, Holland translates to be a dynamic player at the next level. Even though he's shown a bit of inconsistency this season with the G League Ignite, it's hard to deny his potential with the raw skill set that he possesses on the offensive end of the floor.
If the Grizzlies could create a big three between Morant, Desmond Bane, and Holland, it would be a huge win for the franchise. The big question is whether the Grizzlies are willing to wait out Holland's development. It's hard to imagine he'd be one of the most NBA-ready prospects with how much he's struggled with inconsistency this season.