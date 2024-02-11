NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
30. Boston Celtics - D.J. Wagner, G, Kentucky
The hope is that the Boston Celtics will be celebrating winning their first NBA Championship since 2008 this offseason. Whether that ends up being the case or not remains to be seen. However, with the final pick of the first round, the Celtics could literally take whatever position they think holds the greatest value to them. A player like D.J. Wagner could very much be in play, and he would be a solid pick at this point in the draft.
The 6-foot-4 freshman guard has struggled with consistency this season at Kentucky but is still managing to average 12 points and four assists on 44 percent shooting from the field in a starting role for the Wildcats. As a real playmaker, he could hold strong value for a talented team like the Celtics.
If there are any reservations about his game, though, they revolve around his shooting inconsistencies and whether he has a high enough of a ceiling where he would be a lock to be selected in the first round. Considering Wagner is far from a first-round lock, there's a chance he could return to school for a sophomore season.