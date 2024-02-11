NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
4. Charlotte Hornets - Zaccharie Risacher, F, France
Now that the Charlotte Hornets have fully embraced their rebuilding, after trading PJ Washington, Terry Rozier, and Gordon Hayward at the NBA Trade Deadline, this is a team that will be itching to add another interesting prospect next to LaMelo Ball and Brandon Miller. With the No. 4 pick, Zaccharie Risacher could be a fit for what the Hornets are currently building. The 6-foot-8 versatile wing could be a worthy risk for Charlotte even with Miller already on the roster.
Risacher has shown much promise on the offensive end and has the tools to be a good and perhaps versatile defender on the other end of the floor. Risacher hasn't been asked to be much of a ball-handler or playmaker during his time with JL Bourg this season but perhaps that's another area of untapped potential the Hornets can squeeze out of him in the future.
At this point in their build, the Hornets shouldn't be worrying all that much about fit and should be prioritizing prospects that are loaded with talent. It isn't quite known what Risacher will be at the next level but he is pound for pound one of the most talented players in this year's draft class.