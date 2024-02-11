NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
5. Detroit Pistons - Rob Dillingham, G, Kentucky
At this point, it's almost impossible to predict what the Detroit Pistons will do at the NBA Trade Deadline. However, it's clear that the Pistons aren't sold on Jaden Ivey. With a need in the backcourt, Rob Dillingham will suddenly be on the team's radar if they do end up selecting somewhere in the top 5. With some bad luck in the lottery, and moving down a few spots, Dillingham could still be a valuable selection for the Pistons.
Going with a Kentucky guard has rarely spelled bad news for any NBA teams of late and Dillingham has shown some promise during his freshman season. He also seems to be getting better and more dynamic with every game that he gets under his belt at Kentucky.
In 21 games played, the 6-foot-3 freshman guard is averaging 16 points, four assists, and three rebounds per game on 49 percent shooting from the field and 43 percent shooting from 3-point range. If it's true that the Pistons are completely baffled with their backcourt, Dillingham would be a solid prospect to add to the fold.