NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
6. Washington Wizards - Matas Buzelis, F, G League Ignite
Heading into the offseason, there are several places where the Washington Wizards can officially start the rebuild. They could make a big Kyle Kuzma trade, try to ship out Jordan Poole, or even make another big move at the NBA Draft. However, I'd have to imagine the Wizards are going to play it slow at the beginning of the offseason, likely allowing the draft to come to them. With a projected top pick, the Wizards will have the chance to take a gamble on potentially a new face of the franchise.
One option in the top 10, in this case 6th overall after taking a bit of a tumble in our simulated NBA Draft Lottery, the Wizards could roll the dice on Matas Buzelis out of the G League Ignite as a potential prospect that could begin to turn things around for the franchise. Buzelis is one of the more explosive prospects in this draft class and has shown the ability to be quite the all-around offensive player.
If he can show that off in the pre-draft process, I'd have a hard time believing that he's going to fall outside the top 5. However, if he does, he could end up being one of the late top 10 steals from this draft class.