NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
7. Portland Trail Blazers - Cody Williams, F, Colorado
Even though it's safe to say that the start of the rebuild hasn't gone especially to plan for the Portland Trail Blazers, this is kind of what is generally expected at the start of rebuilds. It's rare when everything is smooth at the beginning of a new rebuild for a franchise. And, despite the young talent they have on their roster, the Blazers aren't the exception. Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, Portland is still looking for the next face of the franchise.
That may be hard to identify and find with the No. 7 overall pick, but one prospect that could make some sense for the Blazers at this point in the lottery is Cody Williams, a 6-foot-8 freshman prospect out of Colorado. Williams has been battling injuries of late but is averaging 14 points and four rebounds on 57 percent shooting from the field and 48 percent shooting from 3-point range.
Williams could be the answer (or replacement) that the Blazers could be looking for before they end up parting ways with Jerami Grant, which could end up happening at some point during the offseason or at next year's NBA Trade Deadline.