NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
8. Houston Rockets (via Brooklyn) - Ja'Kobe Walter, G, Baylor
Thanks to the Brooklyn Nets, the Houston Rockets could end up having a top 10 selection even though their pick is being conveyed to the Oklahoma City Thunder this season (as long as it doesn't land in the top 4). And based on how this season has gone for the Rockets, even after the big moves they made last offseason in free agency, they could very much benefit from having a lottery pick in this year's NBA Draft.
With the struggles that Jalen Green has experienced this season, I wouldn't be all that surprised if the Rockets, with this projected top-10 pick, took a flier on a prospect such as Ja'Kobe Walter. The offensive-minded Baylor guard could be exactly the insurance that the Rockets are looking for behind Green.
Walter is averaging 14 points and five rebounds on 39 percent shooting from the field this season for Baylor. Sure, there are concerns about his overall offensive efficiency, but there's hope that can improve as soon as he's surrounded with more talent at the next level.