NBA Mock Draft 6.0: Toronto Raptors jump to No. 1; Grizzlies land robin for Ja Morant
The Toronto Raptors jump up to the No. 1 in our latest NBA Mock Draft 6.0.
9. Atlanta Hawks - Donovan Clingan, C, UCONN
The Atlanta Hawks are another team that could be on the verge of some big changes during the offseason. The likes of Trae Young, Dejounte Murray, Clint Capela, and even Onyeka Okongwu could all be on the trade block this summer. With a very much need to retool their roster, everything and anything could be on the table for the Hawks. Heading into the 2024 NBA Draft, the Hawks could be one of the more open teams to make a move.
Even more so considering they're likely going to be equipped with a top 10 pick. If the Hawks end up keeping this pick and make a selection, Donovan Clingan could be in the range for the Hawks. In his sophomore season at UCONN, Clingan is averaging 13 points and seven rebounds on 64 percent shooting from the field.
He may not be labeled as a huge game-changing prospect heading into the draft but he's certainly a player that can make a difference in the paint. The question is, would the Hawks feel he's worthy of being a top 10 selection?