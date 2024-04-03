NBA MVP Ladder: 1 clear, yet surprising, favorite as the end of the season arrives
With the end of the regular season on the horizon, there's 1 clear NBA MVP leader.
5. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
The general public has been down on the Milwaukee Bucks this year. After making the big move for Damian Lillard last offseason, the belief was that the Bucks were going to emerge the season as a dominating force in the Eastern Conference. Perhaps not as dominant as the Boston Celtics have been this season, but there was a thinking that the Bucks were going to be more dynamic and consistent throughout the regular season and into the playoffs.
Even though that hasn't happened exactly to plan, you have to credit this team for finishing with the second-best record in the Eastern Conference. And with Lillard not playing up to his standards all season long, that's where the greatness of Giannis Antetokounmpo has been noticed the most.
As one of the three best players in the NBA, Giannis continues to power the Bucks as a championship contender. Giannis should get some NBA MVP love this season but because of the other big names and talent around him, he isn't likely to get enough votes to win the award this year.