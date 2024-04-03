NBA MVP Ladder: 1 clear, yet surprising, favorite as the end of the season arrives
With the end of the regular season on the horizon, there's 1 clear NBA MVP leader.
1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Oklahoma City Thunder
It's safe to say that no one expected the Oklahoma City Thunder to be a half-game out of the top seed in the Western Conference heading into the final week and a half of the regular season. But that's exactly where the Thunder find themselves, in a battle with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Denver Nuggets. One of the bigger reasons why the Thunder has managed to make huge steps in their progression as a team is the continued emergence of Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
Because of his consistent greatness coupled with the team's overall success, SGA should get some serious NBA MVP award consideration. SGA has proven he's a certified superstar and that he can make his teammates better. This Thunder roster is extremely young and inexperienced. Because of SGA's presence, that hasn't mattered at all this season. SGA is averaging 30 points, six rebounds, and six assists on 54 percent shooting from the field and 37 percent shooting from 3-point range.
And you can't help but wonder if that will continue to be the case heading into the NBA Playoffs. It seems that SGA is here to stay and so are the Thunder.