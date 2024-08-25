NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
As we hand out our NBA offseason grades, we take a deep look at how each team performed this summer.
It seems every NBA offseason that the month of August generally drags on. There are usually no big moves considering free agency is pretty much over and vacations are in full swing. Thankfully, we had the Olympics to take us to the middle of the month. The good news is that NBA Training Camps open at the end of September and soon enough, NBA basketball will be back in our lives.
As we continue to break down the offseason that was, we go team by team to hand out grades for the summer.
Atlanta Hawks
Grade: B
Heading into the NBA offseason there was a growing belief that the Atlanta Hawks were going to significantly reshuffle their roster by trading both Trae Young and Dejounte Murray. In the end, the Hawks didn't end up making those two blockbuster moves. Instead, the Hawks simply traded Murray to the New Orleans Pelicans. Because of that, the Hawks get a "B" as their overall grade this offseason.
The Hawks also made a bold selection with the No. 1 overall pick in which Zaccharie Risacher was the selection of Alex Sarr. Hopefully, that's a move that ends up working out for the Hawks but that's more of a wait-and-see game for them. All in all, the Hawks didn't exactly shake up their roster as many believed they would, and still have a ton of unanswered questions about their future. I'm not sure what the Hawks were trying to accomplish this offseason.