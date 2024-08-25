NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Golden State Warriors
Grade: B
Whether they're willing to admit it or not, losing Klay Thompson is going to have a huge impact on this team and the locker room. While they did manage to try to fill the void that Klay will leave on the basketball floor, the Warriors still didn't make a splash move this summer. It was reported that Golden State was pushing hard to try to pry Lauri Markkanen away from the Utah Jazz. In the end, the Warriors faltered as Markkanen ended up signing a long-term extension with the team.
Even though the Warriors did make a few additions, which included signing Buddy Hield, De'Anthony Melton, and Kyle Anderson, this roster still leaves much to be desired. At the moment, it's hard to consider the Warriors much of a playoff contender and certainly not a championship contender in the West.
That's not great news for a veteran player like Steph Curry, who will be looking to compete for one more championship before the end of his career. That means the Warriors could still be open to making a movie before the start of the season, but at this point, it doesn't seem likely. The Warriors did fine this summer, but the lack of a big move keeps them from getting a super high mark.