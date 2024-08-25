NBA Offseason Grades: 76ers, Thunder soar; Lakers, Heat get failing marks
Indiana Pacers
Grade: B
For the Indiana Pacers this offseason, there was a ton of housekeeping that needed to be done and that's exactly what the team did. The Pacers re-signed Pascal Siakam, who was near the top of the priority list heading into the summer, and then also re-upped Obi Toppin. Indiana then signed Andrew Nembhard to a contract extension after his breakout performance this past season. One interesting move that the Pacers did end up making this summer was acquiring James Wiseman.
Taking a flier on the talented big man, it will certainly add intrigue to their frontcourt this season. I'm not sure if Wiseman will perform well enough to secure minutes in the rotation, but that's certainly one storyline to keep a close eye on heading into training camp and then the start of the season.
All in all, it was a pretty chalk offseason for the Pacers. They didn't do anything where you have to critique them but they also did make a huge move to upgrade their rostser. It was a fair offseason for Indiana.